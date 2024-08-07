Gilbert Town Council approves six months of security at parking garages

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Town Council voted Tuesday, approving the use of unarmed security for their downtown parking garages in the Heritage District. The discussion on the item was extensive, but ultimately approved unanimously with the request for a monthly update.

This vote comes after months of community concerns about the garages. At the meeting, the Gilbert Police Chief also addressed additional community fears regarding teen violence and the Morrison Ranch neighborhood.

Gilbert Police Chief Micheal Soelberg described the role of the proposed security as "another set of eyes and ears relaying the information to [police]."

The cost would be $160,000 for a year. The Chief told the council the cameras at the garages were recently upgraded and a group looked at other options. Some of those options were brought up by parents who said they have seen underage drinking and other issues at the two parking structures.

"Wouldn't it make more sense to shift to paid parking," asked one community member.

The council discussed options, some calling the plan being considered a stop-gap measure.

"I would rather take $160,000 a year and bury it into the police department," said Councilmember Jim Torgeson

Ultimately after an extensive discussion the council unanimously approved the use of the security for at least six months, asking for an additional monthly update.

Tuesday, Chief Soelberg also addressed concerns focused on the Morrison Ranch neighborhood. That community watched as two teens were arrested in July, accused of arson after a barn in the community caught fire.

At the meeting, the Police Chief outlined the action he said his department has taken in that area since July 2020.

But owner of that barn, mom Jeni Jones, said when it comes to teens, more action could have been taken by police.

"They are just going to think they can get away with things because they are," said Jones.

Police said their investigation into the fire is still ongoing. Jones told us there is another hearing for the teens who were arrested coming up in September.