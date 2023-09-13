Gilbert residents voice concerns over plans for new Bottled Blonde location

GILBERT, AZ — Some residents in Gilbert are pushing back at the plans to bring a Bottled Blonde location to the Heritage District.

“This establishment does not reflect our community,” said Erin Rohr.

She and others voiced strong opinions Tuesday at a neighborhood meeting in the town.

“I think people are going to realize this is a great business for the town,” insisted CEO and Founder of WAGS Capital Aaron Wagner.

His development firm bought the property about a year ago, which was formerly a coffee shop called Bergies.

“The town of Gilbert has really termed the Heritage District the entertainment district,” said Wagner.

He's been working with the founder of Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale to bring a new location to Gilbert.

The Phoenix Business Journal originally reported the new Bottled Blonde location in June.

But the plans have faced pushback, as thousands have signed an online petition against the concept.

“The concern to me is it’s not necessarily a popular use for the community,” said long-time Gilbert resident Mary Ellen Fresquez.

Many people at the neighborhood meeting Tuesday told ABC15 they were against it.

“The biggest issue for us is the restaurant concept,” said Brad Smith.

He owns the building next door which holds several businesses including a breakfast restaurant, a women’s co-working space, and a rooftop bar.

“What concerns me having the density of one bar next to another and not having a diversity of businesses,” said Fresquez.

The Scottsdale Bottled Blonde location is a bar and restaurant by day and a club by night.

Some people are concerned the attire and concept won't be family-friendly.

“Our families hang out there,” said Rohr. “Our children hang out there.”

The owners of Bottled Blonde weren't at the meeting to answer questions, but Wagner told ABC15 they had heard the feedback.

“My partner, Les with Bottled Blonde, he's done a really great job with hearing that feedback and input and taking that and changing a lot of ways that he operates the business,” said Wagner.

He says that includes listening to concerns about seeing into the business, noise, and making sure the sidewalk is accessible.

“There are people that are signing petitions, as you guys know, that are opposed,” said Wagner. But we get flooded with hundreds if not thousands of people in support and excitement for the venue as well.

City planners told ABC15 before the meeting that this is allowed within zoning guidelines, but those we talked to Tuesday left still not convinced.

“It is not who Gilbert is,” said Rohr. “This is not our family-friendly downtown Gilbert.”

Wagner's team still has to formally submit their design proposal, but if everything moves forward, their plan is to start construction in 2024.