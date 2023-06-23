Watch Now
Bottled Blonde to open pizzeria and beer garden in downtown Gilbert

Their menu will include pizza, salads and sandwiches, appetizers and brunch options.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 23, 2023
GILBERT, AZ — An Old Town Scottsdale restaurant and nighttime entertainment venue is coming to Gilbert.

Bottled Blonde, which is owned and operated by Scottsdale-based Evening Entertainment Group, will start construction in early 2024 on a new two-story, 12,000-square-foot pizzeria and beer garden in Gilbert's Heritage District.

Located at 309 N. Gilbert Road in downtown, the area is home to nightlife options such as Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, Sotol Modern Cocktail Kitchen, OHSO Brewery and The White Rabbit speakeasy and restaurants Postino East, Culinary Dropout and Joe's Real BBQ. EEG expects Bottled Blonde to join that mix in 2025.

Bottled Blonde's menu will include pizza, salads and sandwiches, appetizers and brunch options.

