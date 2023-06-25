Gilbert residents hesitate on proposed Scottsdale staple moving downtown

GILBERT — Changes could be on the horizon for Gilbert's downtown Landscape.

The downtown area under Gilbert’s water tower could soon get a slice of Scottsdale after Bergie's Coffee privately sold the property.

Managers at Scottsdale’s Bottle Blonde say they plan to fill that spot.

The Scottsdale staple is a pizzeria and beer garden by day and a nightclub by night.

“I think it’s more of a college vibe. This is more family,” said Jill Everts.

Kalina Andrea has lived in Gilbert most of her life and thinks the addition would be a “great idea.” Although she’s sad to see Bergie’s leave the prime real estate on Gilbert Road, she welcomes the change to her southeast Valley community.

”It’s a good way to bring in more people, more ways for people to socialize,” Andrea said.

The town of Gilbert issued a statement earlier this week saying in part they have “not received any formal submittals for Bottled Blonde.” They go on to say, “The proposed use by the property owner would be allowed through the current Heritage Village Center zoning under Gilbert’s Land Development Code.”

”I don’t know if it’s the right place for it, it can go elsewhere,” said Ashley, a Gilbert resident.

Ashley started an online petition in opposition to Bottled Blonde that has nearly 2,500 signatures and counting.

”It’s just bringing the activity that could potentially bring more noise, congestion, traffic, potentially drunk driving,” said Ashley.

If approved, the project to bring the two-story business to downtown Gilbert is still years away, leading to some anticipation and anxiety.

ABC15 didn’t immediately hear back from top stakeholders at Bottle Blonde over the weekend.