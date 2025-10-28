Gilbert Public Schools leaders look to possibly close a school campus 

GILBERT, AZ — Another East Valley school district is now looking at possibly closing down a school campus due to lower enrollment.

Gilbert Public Schools (GPS) announced to its families that it’s considering possibly closing Pioneer Elementary at the end of the current school year and changing its boundaries for several campuses, including two middle schools.

In a school board meeting this month, the district said there are 268 students enrolled at Pioneer Elementary. That’s the lowest number of students compared to surrounding schools and it’s the smallest elementary school for the past three years, according to the board meeting presentation. The district is facing the same issues as many others that have had to close school buildings or are currently in discussions of doing so. The Kyrene Elementary School District and Scottsdale Unified are two districts currently going through the process of considering closures.

In potentially closing the elementary school, GPS estimates it may save more than $2.5 million in operational costs, according to the board presentation.

GPS said there are several factors as to why enrollment is decreasing. Like other districts with the same issue, it said the birth rate is lower, school age populations in their boundaries have decreased and younger families are not moving into their area. They added that school choice expansion also played a role.

The district will have several community meetings over the next month for families to share their thoughts and concerns.



Monday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Elementary

Wednesday, November 19, at 6 p.m. at Carol Rae Ranch Elementary

Thursday, November 20, at 6 p.m. at Val Vista Lakes Elementary

Monday, November 24, at 6 p.m. at Harris Elementary



The district will also have a governing board meeting to receive public feedback on Tuesday, December 9. The board will then possibly make a decision and vote on Tuesday, January 27.

More information on the proposed boundary changes can be found here.