GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police Department is looking for the family of a young girl who was found near Queen Creek and Higley roads early Friday morning.

Officials say the child, believed to be around 3 years old, was found just after 4 a.m.

Gilbert PD

Officers have attempted to canvass the area but have not located her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilbert PD non-emergency number at 480-503-6500.