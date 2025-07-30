High Noon voluntarily recalls vodka seltzer drinks that were mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks

High Noon has voluntarily recalled some of its popular canned vodka seltzer drinks after some cans were inadvertently mislabeled as Celsius energy drinks, the company said this week.

What to know about High Noon, Celsius recall

The California-based company announced in a recall announcement Tuesday, which was shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Wednesday, that some lots of its High Noon Beach Variety packs had been "mislabeled as Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with a silver top" but were instead "filled with High Noon vodka seltzer alcohol."

"Consumption of the liquid in these cans will result in unintentional alcohol ingestion," the recall warned.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported in connection with the recall to date, the company said.

The recall impacts two lots: 12-pack High Noon Beach Variety Packs containing 12-fluid-ounce cans, which bear the UPC code 085000040065, and 12-fluid-ounce cans of Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition with the UPC code 8 89392 00134 1.

Click here for full lot codes -- which are located on the exterior of the High Noon 12-packs and lasered on the bottom of the Celsius cans -- as well as additional product images.

High Noon said the recall was initiated after it discovered a "shared packaging supplier mistakenly shipped empty CELSIUS cans to High Noon."

According to the company, the affected products were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin, who then shipped those products to retailers in Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin between July 21 and 23.

A representative for High Noon shared the company's press release with ABC News and reiterated that the recall was "due to a labeling error from our can supplier."

"We are working with the FDA, retailers and distributors to proactively manage the recall to ensure the safety and well-being of our consumers," the representative said.

Consumers have been advised to dispose of the mislabeled Celsius cans and to "not consume the liquid."

"Even if not purchased in a High Noon Beach Variety pack, consumers should be advised to ensure their CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition does not contain the [recalled] lot codes ... prior to consuming," the company said in its Tuesday announcement.

High Noon Beach Variety packs with lot codes not included in the recall "are safe to consume," the company added.

Consumers can contact High Noon Consumer Relations at consumerrelations@highnoonvodka.com for refund information and details on next steps.