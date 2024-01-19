Watch Now
Gilbert HOA replaces ribbons in remembrance of slain teen

Earlier ribbon removal was 'never meant to ignore' community feelings
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 18, 2024
GILBERT, AZ — HOA board members from a Gilbert neighborhood explained Thursday why they had taken down orange ribbons to honor a slain teen.

In a message to Whitewing at Higley residents, the HOA said the decision earlier this week was "based on the rules and regulations the community already had in place." The board added that the removal was "never meant to ignore how people in the community felt" about the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

Lord was attacked outside a large house party in nearby Queen Creek in October and died two days later.

Wednesday night, orange ribbons were put back up on Whitewing's front gates. The HOA's message said homeowners can also show support with orange ribbons, candles, and lights on their properties.

The HOA board members said they stand with the teen victims of recent violent attacks.

