Gilbert breaks ground on HD South Expansion Building to learn, celebrate, build community

GILBERT, AZ — June Neely Morrison is a true East Valley pioneer. Born in 1924, she is 100 years young.

This community hero has seen Gilbert grow from a quiet farm town to one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley recently talked with Morrison at the groundbreaking ceremony for the HD South Expansion, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum.

"What does this project mean to you? You've seen a lot in your time," asked O'Kelley.

"Oh yeah, so, I've seen an awful lot and of course, this building means a lot to me. All of these buildings do," Morrison replied.

The property was originally the site of Gilbert Elementary School, built in 1913.

"I didn’t know what year it was back then, but I knew it was a long time ago,” Morrison said with a laugh. “As a kindergartener, I just played like everyone else.”

The longtime Gilbert resident is proud to say she attended school there.

"I was in the first class that graduated from Gilbert High School," Morrison added.

Leaders behind the HD South expansion call it the "Building Communities for All Ages" project.

The initiative is designed to enhance the museum’s facilities, expand programming, and provide a welcoming environment for people of all ages.

Dr. Adelaida Severson was asked to lead the community fundraising effort, which came with some challenges.

"We started this back in 2018, and since then, my three sons have all graduated from high school and college. In a year and a half, we raised $1.5 million of the 2 million dollars needed, and then COVID hit. Eventually, we had to go to the town, ask them for money, and they came up with it, with a unanimous vote, which was amazing!" Dr. Severson explained.

By the time HD South is transformed into a lifelong learning hub, the facility will host things like educational workshops and community events.

"It's no longer the Gilbert Historical Museum where you see photos of, you know, people from past, which is great, but now we're bringing in people for weddings, for receptions, for baby showers, and so it's really going to be used, definitely, for intergenerational purposes," Dr. Severson said.

The bonus? Many of these events will help generate new revenue for Gilbert.

For Morrison and Dr. Severson, this project is about more than preserving the past. This is about creating a space where future generations can come together to learn, celebrate, and build a stronger community together.

If you are interested in donating to the HD South Expansion project, click here.