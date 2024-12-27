Game Over: Level 1 Arcade Bar in Gilbert announces closure

GILBERT, AZ — Game over! The owners of Level 1 Arcade Bar have announced the closure of the downtown Gilbert location.

In a social media post, the owners announced the bar will shut down for good on January 18, writing, "Thank you for the laughs. Thank you for the fun times. Thank you for the parties and for the costume nights and the friendships and even for the tears as we write this..."

In the post, the owners cite the end of their five-year lease as one of the reasons for the closing.

Level 1 opened in 2019 and TJ Tillman, one of five partners on the project, told ABC15 at the time, “We’re all 80s and 90s kids that grew up on arcade games, and just sometimes want to go back to that carefree time where you can go and chill with your friends, play some old arcade games like you used to, and have a drink."

The owners say they have plans for their next Gilbert location and an announcement will come soon.