Arizona health department relaunches COVID vaccine program amid case increase

Arizona Department of Health Services is relaunching a COVID vaccine program amid an increase in cases.

One program event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Ahadi Care Home, located at 3459 Vaughn Ave., in Gilbert.

The state health department measures show that, while testing and cases aren’t as high as they were in years past, there has been a 37% increase since last month with more than 57,000 cases statewide.

The health department also relaunched the mobile COVID vaccination program, bringing anyone who wants a vaccine, that accessibility.

"You can schedule a mobile clinic or vaccine appointment in your home by emailing us at healthequity@azdhs.gov, by filling out our online form, or accessing our website," ADHS said earlier this month.

This aims to fill the gap for uninsured and underinsured due to the CDC Bridge access program ending in August.

Navajo National Health officials recommend wearing masks indoors as cases increase nationwide.

The tribal health department says hospitalizations and deaths remain low, but urges residents to stay up-to-date on vaccines and practice good hygiene.