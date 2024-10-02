330+ page police report released in Rachel Hansen case

GILBERT, AZ — ABC15 obtained the over 330-page police report in the Rachel Hansen case. The 19-year-old was shot in her own gated Gilbert apartment in June 2022, making it to the hospital where she died. About a month ago, Gilbert Police released body camera video and the 911 transcript from the call Rachel made herself. Now, they have released the police report detailing their investigation to family.

"I was not looking for it," said Rachel's mom Kim Hansen. "I didn't expect it."

She was surprised Tuesday to see the police report in her daughter's case sent to her from Gilbert police. The report details what investigators learned through interviews and search warrants.

"I was shocked when I saw my email, and it is what we expected in that it is very redacted," said Kim.

The hundreds of pages shed light on some previously unknown details from the night of the shooting, including no gun was found at the scene. It also says officers were left searching the hospital for the clothes Rachel had been wearing the night of the shooting. It's unclear if they were ever recovered after her death.

The report also describes multiple strange things in the days before the shooting. At the beginning of June, Rachel moved back into the apartment she had been subletting. A leasing agent at the Gilbert complex told police, around that time, neighbors made a noise complaint. The agent went to the area of Rachel's unit and heard multiple people yelling in and outside. She called the police that day, but when they arrived no one answered Rachel's door.

Later in the report, police detail multiple reasons why Rachel moved back in. It says at one point she kicked out the subletters for not paying, but she also had a sudden change in her job. Previously she had been living in a casita and training horses, but ultimately lost that job.

In those same days when Rachel moved back in, the maintenance worker discovered the unit's locks had been changed. Rachel talked to the leasing agent, but her explanation was redacted. Later the report says Rachel told her fiancé, that while in that apartment, she woke up to someone inside. Ultimately she said that person left, but she noticed new food items left out.

"My first reaction was, why didn't you call the police that night?" said Kim.

She told ABC15 she remembers her daughter telling her about the alleged intruder.

"But she just thought it was somebody that was friends with the people that had the apartment prior to her moving in," said Kim. "And so it startled her, and it frightened her."

Parts of the report mention possible persons of interest. It also details Rachel's mental health struggles.

In November 2022, the Medical Examiner "identified the death of Rachel Hansen a homicide". Interviews are heavily redacted throughout the report. But police did file search warrants for social media and cell phones in the months following Rachel's death. They also detail checking cameras in the area, but the complex told police there were "no operational cameras anywhere in the complex".

In February 2024, the case was marked "inactive". The report says all leads were exhausted. But Rachel's mom feeling more hopeful than in recent months.

"I'm feeling more confident than I was initially, maybe just because some things are happening," said Kim.

These pages are now another piece of the puzzle. Recently a private investigator, Justin Yentes, took on Rachel's case. The teen's parents have also been working to raise the Silent Witness reward being offered for information.

"We want justice for Rachel," said Kim. "So it's just, we're just hopeful that everybody working together can reach that goal."

ABC15 is working to get its own copy of the report. Our team reached out to Gilbert police on Tuesday. They said they are unable to answer many of our follow-up questions and are focusing on protecting the integrity of what they still call "an active homicide investigation".