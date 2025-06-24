Watch Now
Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive at Chandler Fashion Center

Donate through July 6, 2025
Donations are being accepted at Chandler Fashion Center for the 'Stuff the Bus' campaign, aimed at helping kids in need prepare for the new school year.
Help 'Stuff the Bus' for kids heading back to school
CHANDLER, AZ — The Fulton Homes annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive is underway at Chandler Fashion Center.

From now until July 6, a school bus is parked at the mall, just outside the food court, accepting donations for K-12 school supplies. The supplies will be given to children receiving help through the nonprofit, Save the Family.

Fulton Homes, Save the Family, and KUPD are hosting a promotional event at Chandler Fashion Center with free giveaways on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Spinato’s Pizza, Mrs. Fields, JD Sports, P.F. Changs, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, and the Mexicano will participate this year, handing out free food and giveaways to the first 50 school donations.

For more information about donating, click here.

