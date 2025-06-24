Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive at Chandler Fashion Center

CHANDLER, AZ — The Fulton Homes annual Stuff the Bus back-to-school drive is underway at Chandler Fashion Center.

From now until July 6, a school bus is parked at the mall, just outside the food court, accepting donations for K-12 school supplies. The supplies will be given to children receiving help through the nonprofit, Save the Family.

Fulton Homes, Save the Family, and KUPD are hosting a promotional event at Chandler Fashion Center with free giveaways on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Spinato’s Pizza, Mrs. Fields, JD Sports, P.F. Changs, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, and the Mexicano will participate this year, handing out free food and giveaways to the first 50 school donations.

For more information about donating, click here.