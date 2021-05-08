Speakers at service say fallen Officer Christopher Farrar was caring, giving

PHOENIX — A Chandler police officer killed when run over by a fleeing crime suspect was described Saturday as a caring man who served his community and his profession while showing compassion to those in need, including fellow officers coping with stress.

Officer Christopher Farrar died April 29 when struck by a stolen car after shots were fired at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop and police pursued a suspect to a Gilbert auto dealership.

Farrar worked as an emergency medical technician before working on the Chandler police force for 18 years. Officials say his numerous commendations over the years included the Medal of Honor in 2004, the Community Service Award in 2009 and four Lifesaving Awards.

Memorial events began Friday afternoon with a procession to Compass Christian Church

A vigil was also held at the church last weekend in his honor. Dozens gathered at the church to pay respects for the fallen officer, who was a member of the church and served on the volunteer security team.

Current and former officers and others praised him as a giving person dedicated to his family, community and profession.

Farrar is survived by his mother and father, brother, sister, son, two daughters and grandchild.