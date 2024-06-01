One hospitalized after car crashed into lake near Dobson Road and Loop 202

CHANDLER, AZ — One person has been taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a lake near Dobson Road and Loop 202 Friday night.
Officials say multiple people called police reporting that a car crashed into a lake.
One occupant of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. Chandler Fire officials say the individual had "an altered level of consciousness."
Crews are currently working to ensure nobody else is in the vehicle.
Chandler police say information will be slow coming, but ABC15 will be sure to update online and on-air once we get more information.
