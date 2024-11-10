Hundreds gather to remember father, son killed in Mesa plane crash

CHANDLER, AZ — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening to honor and remember a father and son who lost their lives in a plane crash in Mesa Tuesday.

Cars lined the streets at sunset next to Grahm Kimball's school to remember the 12-year-old and his father Drew Kimball.

Joined together in prayer and song, classmates, family, and friends remembered the two's boundless positivity.

“They were just so full of love, full of joy,” said Kyle Worthen, a close family friend, recalling the pair as “some of the best” he had known.

Drew and Grahm were among five people who died when a small plane attempted to take off near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa on Tuesday.

Worthen says the two were active in their church, loved baseball and the L.A. Dodgers, and valued time with family and friends.

“It’s heartbreaking… when you see children who are not going to experience a lot of life’s moments,” Worthen said.

The tragedy has been especially heavy for the Kimball family, who recently suffered the loss of another child to suicide just months prior.

Worthen noted that this latest loss adds to the family’s grief but said their faith will help the Kimballs cope during this difficult time.

“They may be separated in body now but not in spirit,” Worthen said.