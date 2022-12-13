Father drops gift for his daughter's birthday, shot and killed following road rage incident

A father was shot and killed after a road rage incident in Chandler.

A man has been arrested and faces murder charges following the shooting.

It's been one week since Mireina turned eleven, her family had plans to take her to dinner at the Olive Garden and a movie to celebrate her birthday.

Her father, Carlos Doiron, gave her a Pokemon controller and case for her Nintendo Switch.

Family says Carlos and Mireina would play games together often, but Mireina says she now doesn't want to open the box of her latest gift from her father.

Chandler police say Carlos and a man identified as Domingo Luz, got into a heated argument on the road after investigators say Carlos was tailgating Luz.

Carlos then went to drop off that gift for his daughter.

In the ten minutes after the argument and dropping off the gift, police say Luz showed up in the area of Hamilton Street and Chandler Boulevard and started shooting at Carlos as he was backing out of the driveway.

“He took my daughter's father away on her birthday, he should have thought twice he should have thought twice about his actions,” said Yomara Ruiz, Mireina's mother.

A vigil has been set up where the shooting incident happened.

Yomara said she found Carlos behind the wheel, crashed into her PT Cruiser outside of her home. She rode with paramedics to the hospital where Carlos passed away.

Two days after the shooting incident, security video helped police identify and arrest Luz.

“No apology is ever going to bring Carlos back,” said Yomara.

Yomara tells us Carlos used a wheelchair.

When he was 18, he was involved in a car crash with Yomara when she was late in her pregnancy with Mireina. Mom and baby ended up okay, but Carlos broke his back and was left partially paralyzed.

Despite all that, he didn't let it get in the way of being an active father for Mireina.

“Anywhere she wanted to go, he would take her out,” said Yomara.

Mireina got her father's last hug and kiss that day and Yomara read back the last text message he sent to both of them.

“I love the both of you ladies and I hope god blesses you today,” read Yomara.

A fundraiser has been set up by family to help with memorial and funeral expenses.