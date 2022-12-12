Suspect arrested after alleged road rage death in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly road rage shooting in Chandler.

On December 5, Chandler police were called to the area of Chandler Boulevard and Hamilton Street, just west of McQueen Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s, identified as Carlos Doiron, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

During an investigation, detectives learned Doiron had an argument with another driver during a road rage incident.

Shortly after the argument, Doiron visited a family member to drop off gifts. The driver of the other vehicle, identified by police as 37-year-old Domingo Luz, then returned to the area of the original altercation and fired several rounds into Doiron's vehicle, according to Chandler police officials.

Luz left the scene but was found by police on December 7.

He has been booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder, and other charges.