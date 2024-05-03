Family speaks to ABC15 months after Chandler crash that killed 9-year-old

CHANDLER, AZ — On Thursday, a packed courtroom heard two hours of testimony on the tragic effects of a November crash that killed a boy as he stood with his father on the sidewalk.

Aaron Peterson and his 9-year-old son Ilai were waiting to cross the street near Loop 101 and Ray Road on the morning of November 11 when police say two cars crashed, sending one onto the sidewalk.

Aaron and Ilai were both hospitalized, but Ilai died from his injuries.

Ilai Peterson family

Police said the driver was not impaired and stayed on scene.

“He just had a glow about him,” Aaron said. “There’s not a day, a minute, an hour that goes by that we don’t think about him.”

Aaron said his son had a profound impact in every community he touched, from church to his homeschool co-op to helping children with his family while they served abroad at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

“We can only rely on Ilai’s memory and being able to carry that memory on for the rest of our lives,” Aaron said.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

That impact was seen in a Chandler courtroom Thursday. Dozens of people filled the room, many testifying about how Ilai’s death has shocked the community.

The driver who police said caused the crash, Kacie Perry, faced a misdemeanor charge.

The court also heard testimony about Perry, a mother and special education teacher who also volunteers her time with children with disabilities.

Perry said the crash was an accident, deeply apologizing to the Peterson family and saying she thinks about the incident daily.

Ilai Peterson family

Judge Michelle Lue Sang said this has been the most difficult case she’s ever had, noting the life-altering loss for the Petersons and the remorse felt by the driver.

Sang gave Perry a sentence of three years probation, one year license removal, traffic school and six months on house arrest with exceptions for work and medical appointments.

“It’s not everything that we wanted. The judge had a hard decision to make,” Aaron said. “I don’t think my wife or I, or any member of my family, hold any ill will toward [Perry]. It’s still hard.”