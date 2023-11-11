Boy dead, man hurt after being struck by car near Loop 101 and Ray Road in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A boy is dead and a man is hurt after they were hit by a car Saturday morning in Chandler.

Chandler fire officials say they were called to the area near Loop 101 and Ray Road for a vehicle accident involving pedestrians.

When firefighters arrived, they found two pedestrians had been struck, and both had serious injuries.

A boy did not survive his injuries. He has not been identified, but fire officials say he was nine years old.

A man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.