Boy dead, man hurt after being struck by car near Loop 101 and Ray Road in Chandler

Fire officials say the boy was nine years old, but he has not been identified
Loop 101 and Ray Road crash 11-11-23
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-11 13:56:32-05

CHANDLER, AZ — A boy is dead and a man is hurt after they were hit by a car Saturday morning in Chandler.

Chandler fire officials say they were called to the area near Loop 101 and Ray Road for a vehicle accident involving pedestrians.

When firefighters arrived, they found two pedestrians had been struck, and both had serious injuries.

A boy did not survive his injuries. He has not been identified, but fire officials say he was nine years old.

A man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

