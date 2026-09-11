CUSD board votes to add land acknowledgment to board meetings and graduations

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Unified School District's existing land acknowledgment will now be included in board meetings and graduations.

The change comes after a lengthy board meeting Wednesday, with community members speaking both for and against it.

CUSD posted a land acknowledgment video to its website in 2025, acknowledging its buildings sit on the ancestral land of multiple tribes.

Wednesday night, many community members turned out to weigh in.

"It signals to our children that who they are matters, that their heritage is respected and that they belong here," one community member said.

"Graduation should be about celebrating students and their accomplishments and it should not be a platform for politics, once you allow a political statement like land acknowledgement at graduation, where do you draw the line," another community member said.

The board was also divided.

"This statement is an empty performance gestures of wokeness which really doesn't accomplish anything, it distracts from our core mission," said Kurt Rohrs, a CUSD governing board member.

"We know that a sense of belonging and feeling connected to your school and your environment absolutely has an impact on student outcomes," said Patti Serrano, president of the CUSD governing board.

The vote was 3 to 2 in favor. It takes effect immediately. The board meets next on October 7.

In a statement on behalf of the CUSD Governing Board, President Patti Serrano said:

"The Governing Board is proud to include CUSD's Land Acknowledgement in our Board meetings and high school graduations. This meaningful step reflects our Journey to Excellence and our commitment to creating a learning community where every student feels welcomed, respected, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential. Recognizing the history and contributions of Indigenous peoples enriches the educational experience for all students and models the respect, understanding, and leadership we want to inspire in every CUSD graduate."

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