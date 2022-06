CHANDLER — The City of Chandler continued its Freedom Week celebrations on Saturday, hosting Culture Music in the Park as part of the Juneteenth holiday.

The event aims to spread a message of unity, diversity, and inclusion along the way.

Juneteenth celebrations continue across the Valley on Sunday.