Juneteenth events happening around the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — Juneteenth is this weekend! To commemorate the history and celebrate the holiday, there are several events happening across the Valley.
What is Juneteenth, and where is it celebrated? Click here to learn more.
Here’s our round-up of events planned for this Sunday.
Scottsdale’s community Juneteenth celebration
- DETAILS: Scottsdale’s free Community event is presented by the Mayo Clinic and will be hosted from 2-7 p.m. The event will have live entertainment, games, and health & wellness presentations “in a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces.”
- WHERE: Scottsdale Stadium [7408 E. Osborn Rd.]
Downtown Tempe Juneteenth celebration
- DETAILS: The free local event will feature: line dancing, Interactive Educational Signage, Live Music, and a Black-owned vendor market, amongst other things.
- WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- WHERE: CenterPoint Plaza [660 S. Mill Ave.]
9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- DETAILS: This free community event is presented by the African American Advisory Committee. The free event will feature comedy, music, food truck vendors, and activities inside Tempe History Museum.
- WHEN: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- WHERE: Tempe History Museum [809 E. Southern Ave.]
“Juneteenth Family Day” in Goodyear
- DETAILS: The event will be from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and is said to have live Motown music, African drum performances, poetry, storytelling, art demonstrations, food trucks, and giveaways.
- WHERE: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 S. Estrella Pkwy.]
- DETAILS: Here’s an opportunity to support small business owners and have fun at the event; there will be food trucks, wine and live entertainment.
- WHERE: Mark Coronado Park in Surprise [15850 North Bullard Ave.]
- COST: Price varies from $65 – $85