Juneteenth events happening around the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ — Juneteenth is this weekend! To commemorate the history and celebrate the holiday, there are several events happening across the Valley.

Here’s our round-up of events planned for this Sunday.

Scottsdale’s community Juneteenth celebration



DETAILS: Scottsdale’s free Community event is presented by the Mayo Clinic and will be hosted from 2-7 p.m. The event will have live entertainment, games, and health & wellness presentations “in a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces.”

WHERE: Scottsdale Stadium [7408 E. Osborn Rd.]

Downtown Tempe Juneteenth celebration



DETAILS: The free local event will feature: line dancing, Interactive Educational Signage, Live Music, and a Black-owned vendor market, amongst other things.

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: CenterPoint Plaza [660 S. Mill Ave.]

9th Annual Juneteenth Celebration



DETAILS: This free community event is presented by the African American Advisory Committee. The free event will feature comedy, music, food truck vendors, and activities inside Tempe History Museum.

WHERE: Tempe History Museum [809 E. Southern Ave.]

“Juneteenth Family Day” in Goodyear



DETAILS: The event will be from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and is said to have live Motown music, African drum performances, poetry, storytelling, art demonstrations, food trucks, and giveaways.

WHERE: Goodyear Recreation Campus [420 S. Estrella Pkwy.]

Juneteenth Winefest

