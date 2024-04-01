Convicted felon jailed on more than a dozen charges after shooting at Chandler officers

CHANDLER, AZ — According to police documents, a 32-year-old man has been booked into jail on numerous charges after a domestic violence incident turned into a shooting involving officers last month.

The incident started as a domestic violence call at a hotel near Interstate 10 and Chandler Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. on March 22.

The victim told police that Cody Charles Long had assaulted her, tied her up in their hotel room, and threatened her with a handgun before running from the scene. Police documents obtained by ABC15 say Long had tried to strangle the victim and took her phone so she couldn’t call for help.

MCSO

Officers found Long outside of the hotel and he reportedly started firing a handgun towards the officers, hitting their patrol car multiple times.

Officers returned fire and struck Long, who suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the domestic violence victim was treated for multiple injuries consistent with assault and strangulation.

The officers suffered minor injuries related to hearing damage and glass shrapnel during the incident.

Long’s handgun was collected as evidence and was determined to have an altered serial number, police say. He was also found to be a convicted felon and prohibited possessor due to his criminal history.

Long has been released from the hospital and was booked into jail on more than a dozen charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault, criminal damage, kidnapping, and weapons charges.

