Person injured after being shot by Chandler police late Friday night

Police said the shooting occurred near the I-10 and Chandler Boulevard
Posted at 7:05 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 10:39:38-04

CHANDLER, AZ — An individual was injured after being shot by Chandler police late Friday night.

Officials said the police shooting occurred before 11:30 p.m. near the I-10 and Chandler Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence outside multiple hotels in the area.

Police have not shared further details on what led up to the shooting, but they do say there is no longer any threat to the community.

March 22 Chandler OIS scene

No officers were injured in the incident.

It is unclear what severity of injuries the individual sustained.

This incident marks the 17th media-reported shooting involving authorities across the Valley so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

