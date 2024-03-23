Person injured after being shot by Chandler police late Friday night

CHANDLER, AZ — An individual was injured after being shot by Chandler police late Friday night.

Officials said the police shooting occurred before 11:30 p.m. near the I-10 and Chandler Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence outside multiple hotels in the area.

Police have not shared further details on what led up to the shooting, but they do say there is no longer any threat to the community.

onscene.tv

No officers were injured in the incident.

It is unclear what severity of injuries the individual sustained.

This incident marks the 17th media-reported shooting involving authorities across the Valley so far this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.