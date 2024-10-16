Chandler’s vice mayor, wife accused in case of damaging political sign

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police allege that the city’s vice mayor and his wife were involved in a case associated with damaging a political sign.

The Chandler Police Department has referred charges for OD Harris and his wife Elizabeth Ward after an investigation found the couple was allegedly involved in the damage of a political sign at the end of July.

The police department has sent the case outside the city to Scottsdale’s city prosecutor because of the conflict of interest with him on the council.

The report states that on July 28, just days before the city election, witnesses saw a woman rip up an anti-OD sign near Chandler Boulevard and Hearthstone Way.

According to the report, Harris said he was in that area to fix his signs that day as many of his had been stolen.

The report went on to say that Harris told investigators that he was not sure if it was his wife in the video as he could not see the woman’s face.

The theft or damage of political signs is a class 2 misdemeanor in the state of Arizona.

Harris won his re-election bid at the end of July.

ABC15 reached out to Harris, and his wife for comment.

Harris said he has no comment on the unsubstantiated allegations.