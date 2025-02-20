Chandler Unified to become first district nationwide with Google cybersecurity course

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Unified School District says it’s the first K-12 district in the nation to offer access to a Google-sponsored cybersecurity clinic.

The clinic is done in partnership with the University of Arizona and about 100 students have signed up to be a part of it.

Students do this clinic on their own time and once they’re finished with the clinic, they’ll be able to leave with an industry certification. Students can eventually have the expertise and go into internships where they would do supervised cybersecurity assessments for companies.

The field is short a few hundred thousand workers, and Google does offer the course for others who may be interested if they’re not in Chandler Unified. You can find more information about the course here.

