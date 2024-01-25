Business destroyed after Chandler explosion set to reopen

CHANDLER, AZ — A survivor of the Chandler gas explosion more than two years ago was not only able to recover from near-death injuries but will take his old post at the job he had from when the blast happened.

Glenn Jordan remembers exactly where he was when the explosion happened.

“'This is Glenn with all American…' I didn’t get it all out, that’s when the building exploded, you heard the sounds,” he said.

On Wednesday, Jordan stood in the same spot where he was in August 2021 when a leak in a nearby gas line led to an explosion. He suffered second- and third-degree burns which covered his hands, arms and neck. His voice was also damaged in the explosion.

From the moment he stepped into the ambulance, he said he spent the better part of a month in a coma.

His friend and co-worker John Gutierrez showed up seconds after the blast.

“His shirt was burned off, his jeans were still on... His hands were terrible,” said Gutierrez.

Jordan still has that shirt, or rather, what’s left of it. He showed the mangled and melted shirt with a smile of pride on his face.

It was important for him to keep what’s left of it to remind him how far he’s come.

Skin grafts, followed by months of vocal and physical rehab allowed Jordan to get back in the cross-fit gym — not just to gain strength for himself but also for other burn survivors.

Now a volunteer with the Arizona Burn Foundation, Jordan organized a pull-up challenge this past fall where he did more than 2,100 pull-ups over the course of 12 hours and helped raise over $40,000.

Just last week, Jordan got the keys to reopen American Eyeglass Repair’s Chandler location on Ray Road. The store is slated to be ready for customers on February 5.

Like he used to, he’ll be helping others see clearly with a new outlook.

“Make sure you keep people around you that are positive, and make sure you put in the effort,” he said.