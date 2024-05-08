Watch Now
Boy taken to hospital after being pulled from a pool in Chandler Wednesday morning

Chandler fire officials say the boy regained consciousness on the way to the hospital
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 08, 2024
CHANDLER, AZ — A 12-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after he was pulled from a pool Wednesday morning in Chandler.

Chandler fire officials say they were called to the Hamilton Aquatic Center Wednesday morning for a submersion incident.

They add that CPR was in progress on the boy when fire personnel got to the scene.

The boy reportedly regained consciousness on the way to the hospital and was responsive to questions.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the 11th media-reported drowning or submersion call involving a child since April 22, and the 22nd call in 2024.

