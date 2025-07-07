Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus 

It was a Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Sunday.
A Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus
A Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus 
Posted

PHOENIX — It was a Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Sunday.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Operation Santa Claus this year, the team donated $80,000 to the annual holiday campaign.

ABC15 looks forward to officially kicking off our fundraising efforts this fall on behalf of five local charities – St. Mary’s Food Bank, Military Assistance Mission, Chicanos Por La Causa, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and Special Olympics Arizona.

The annual effort is sponsored by Sanderson Ford. We hope you will join us in giving to the Claus this holiday season.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen