PHOENIX — It was a Christmas in July Surprise for Operation Santa Claus at the Arizona Diamondbacks game Sunday.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Operation Santa Claus this year, the team donated $80,000 to the annual holiday campaign.

ABC15 looks forward to officially kicking off our fundraising efforts this fall on behalf of five local charities – St. Mary’s Food Bank, Military Assistance Mission, Chicanos Por La Causa, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and Special Olympics Arizona.

The annual effort is sponsored by Sanderson Ford. We hope you will join us in giving to the Claus this holiday season.