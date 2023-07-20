5,300 customers without power in downtown Chandler area amid extreme heat

CHANDLER — A widespread power outage has left 5,300 APS customers without power in the downtown Chandler area Thursday afternoon.

The outages started around 3 p.m., just after Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded the temperature at 119º.

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations have set up heat relief stations.

The impacted area is between Alma School and McQueen roads and Ray and Pecos roads.

APS estimates power to be restored around 5 p.m.

It is currently unknown what caused the outages.