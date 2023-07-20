Watch Now
5,300 customers without power in downtown Chandler area amid extreme heat

Valley temperatures reached upper 110º Thursday afternoon
Posted at 3:42 PM, Jul 20, 2023
CHANDLER — A widespread power outage has left 5,300 APS customers without power in the downtown Chandler area Thursday afternoon.

The outages started around 3 p.m., just after Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded the temperature at 119º.

The impacted area is between Alma School and McQueen roads and Ray and Pecos roads.

APS estimates power to be restored around 5 p.m.

It is currently unknown what caused the outages.

