VIDEO: Apache Junction police rescue man from fast-moving waters on Monday

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Dramatic video shows the moments Apache Junction police officers jumped into action to rescue a man whose vehicle was swept away by fast-moving water.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the AJ Police Department received a 911 call from a person reporting that a vehicle had been swept into the Weeks Wash near 4th Avenue and Tomahawk Road.

When officers got to the scene, they located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 59-year-old man from Chandler. He was instructed to remain inside while officers got to work.

They used a rope from a patrol vehicle, threw one end to the driver and safely assisted the driver out.

Watch the full video of the rescue in the player below

The vehicle was later recovered and towed to the driver's residence after the water levels subsided.