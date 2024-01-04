Watch Now
Powerball ticket sold in Apache Junction worth $500,000

The ticket was sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 13:24:24-05

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Another lucky person is $500,000 richer after Wednesday's Powerball drawing!

The Arizona Lottery says the half-million-dollar winning ticket was sold at TBVI In the Zone at Signal Butte Road and Main Street in Apache Junction.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 30, 31, 38, 48, 68, and the Powerball 8.

The lucky winner has until July 1 to claim their prize!

It comes just days after someone bought a jackpot winning "The Pick" ticket worth over $6 million dollars in Goodyear Monday.

There are a number of large prizes the Arizona Lottery says remains unclaimed, and some of them will expire by the end of the month!

To view the full list of large unclaimed Arizona Lottery prizes, click here.

