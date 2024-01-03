Check your tickets! Millions in Arizona Lottery prizes remain unclaimed

PHOENIX — Millions of dollars of Arizona Lottery prizes remain unclaimed at the start of 2024!

For regular lottery players, it may be time to start searching through your tickets. Some prizes expire on or before February 1!

According to the Arizona Lottery, a nearly $150,000 Fantasy 5 Jackpot won in July will expire on January 14.

That ticket was sold at the Quiktrip location near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

Two other $50,000 Powerball prizes are set to expire soon.

One of those two winning tickets that was sold at the Los Altos Ranch Market near Central and Southern avenues in Phoenix will expire on February 1 if unclaimed.

The Arizona Lottery has a complete list of unclaimed draw game prizes on their website.

Most of the money that has been won came on one The Pick ticket sold in Goodyear, which won the $6.1 million jackpot prize Monday.

Winners can claim their prizes either by mail or in person.

For those looking to claim their winnings in person, you will need to bring your winner claim form, signed lottery ticket, and your government ID to either lottery office in Phoenix or Tucson.

For more information on how to claim a winning prize, click here.