$6.1 million The Pick ticket sold in Goodyear for Monday's drawing!

GOODYEAR, AZ — A few people are starting the New Year off feeling a little richer! A $6,100,000 The Pick jackpot winning ticket was sold in Goodyear for the Monday, January 1 drawing!

The ticket was sold at the Safeway at 14175 W Indian School Road in Goodyear.

The winning numbers for that drawing are:

1, 9, 16, 22, 28, 42

There was also one $50,000 Powerball winner on Saturday, December 30, sold at the Circle K located at 620 E Carefree Highway in Phoenix.

The winning numbers for that drawing are:

10, 11, 26, 27, 34 Powerball: 7

There were three additional $50,000 Powerball winners for the Monday, January 1 drawing sold at:



Circle K, 104 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg, AZ

Safeway, 20205 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ

Last Stop Travel Center, 20331 N US Hwy 93, White Hills, AZ

The winning numbers for that drawing are:

12, 21, 42, 44, 49 Powerball: 1