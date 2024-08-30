Power restored to Apache Junction mobile home park after a month-long outage

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — After a month in the dark and in the heat, electricity is finally flowing to homes in one Apache Junction mobile home park.

“It’s nice to be able to have a fully operating refrigerator again,” a resident at Arizuma Country Estates, Markos Korakas, said. “We should have had power a long time ago.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Residents tell ABC15 that a fire at a multi-meter box sparked an outage for many park residents in late July, but repair work stalled in August.

“Financially, mentally, emotionally, all of it. It’s not easy. But I don’t have a choice,” resident Crystal told ABC15 on August 20.

The city of Apache Junction issued a Notice of Violation which required the park to fix the power by August 27.

The city said repairs began again on August 22. SRP confirmed the power was back on by August 28.

The ordeal prompted some longtime residents like Monica Jones to move out.

“It’s frustrating that it took us making all that noise,” Jones said. “I am so happy for everyone that they got power restored over there…Those people really became my family and they mean a lot to me.

The Arizona Department of Housing, ADOH, recommends mobile home residents who feel like a landlord is adding to an infrastructure problem or not moving fast enough reach out to their local city and county as well as file a ‘Landlord Tenant Act’ (LTA) petition with ADOH online.