Valley mobile home residents without power for a month during extreme heat

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — Multiple residents at a mobile home park in Apache Junction tell ABC15 they’ve been without power for a month.

Monica Jones said the power went out at Arizuma Country Estates in July when a multimeter box rose in flames.

“In hindsight, I should have just packed up and moved that first week, but this was my home, and I didn't want to do that,” Jones said.

It took Jones three weeks in the heat before she finally moved her RV off the lot, which she says is paid for throughout the month.

“If we had any electricity coming, I would have stayed here. I love it here,” Jones said.

Jones said repairs began about a week and a half after the outage began, but those repairs hadn’t continued into mid-August.

Another resident, Crystal, had to leave her home and stay with a friend. A thermometer read 105 degrees Fahrenheit in her unit.

“I was told that if I didn’t like it, I could pack my stuff and leave. They don’t understand it’s not that easy I am a single mom who’s also a widow,” Crystal said. “Financially, mentally, emotionally, all of it. It’s not easy. But, I don’t have a choice.”

The situation, lead to costly temporary solutions for residents.

“I have insurance, but it doesn’t pay for a motel upfront,” Jones said. “I’m raising a teenager on disability and I did not have the spare funds for this at all.”

The town of Apache Junction said they’re “very concerned about our residents who have been impacted.”

The town approved an emergency repair permit on July 31 and has been in touch with contractors and SRP, as well as issued a notice of violation to the property owner to correct the issue by August 27.

“We also remain willing to support the Attorney General’s office with their ongoing investigation into the matter if needed,” the town said in a statement. “There is no greater priority to us than the safety and well-being of our residents, and we will continue to take all available action to assist in ensuring a prompt resolution.”

The Arizona Department of Housing, ADOH, recommends mobile home residents who feel like a landlord is adding to an infrastructure problem or not moving fast enough can file a ‘Landlord Tenant Act’ (LTA) petition with ADOH online.

SRP said the damage is on the customer’s side of the equipment and that “Once we are notified that all repairs are complete, we will be out there to do an inspection and get everyone back in power as quickly as possible.”

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said they cannot comment on potential investigations but tenants can file a consumer complaint with their office.

ABC15 has made multiple attempts to reach the park owners through phone and email to get an update on the repairs.

The park’s manager said in an email that she will “no longer be communicating with any media outlets…”

ABC15 also reached out to the Manufactured Housing Communities of Arizona which represents community park owners statewide and is waiting for a response.

