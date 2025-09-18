Three years after shooting of Valley teen, family: 'The system is failing us'

PHOENIX — More than three years after a Valley 19-year-old was shot and killed, her family is still waiting for answers.

Destiny Hernandez was shot and killed inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road in July 2022.

Her sisters said they’re determined to keep speaking up for Hernandez.

“To make sure that the human cost of the injustice is not forgotten.” Desiree Perez said. "Destiny deserves justice, and she deserves to have her story told.”

Just five months after the shooting, Phoenix Police arrested Jvion Gadson-Scott in the case.

However, despite evidence at his apartment and GPS data outlined in court documents, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to police for further investigation.

“The system is failing us as the victim’s family,” sister Marlene Estrada said.

Phoenix police said Gadson-Scott is still a lead suspect and told ABC15 last year that they believe more people could be involved.

In the last few years, records show multiple run-ins with the law, even spending some time in prison for weapons violations.

Phoenix police arrested him again on Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car and possessing an illegal firearm last year.

For now, Gadson-Scott is in custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

As for Hernandez’s murder case, no arrests have been made.

Her sisters, calling on the public once again to help find that missing piece.

“We know people have information in regard to what happened that night. We just ask for anyone, the public to come forward with that information. It could be the missing puzzle to the case,” Estrada said.