Teen's family calls for justice in 2022 shooting as police appeal to community for tips

PHOENIX — It's been two years since 19-year-old Destiny Hernandez was shot and killed inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road. As of Wednesday, no one is currently charged for her murder, but ABC15 is tracking a new call from police for information and the push by the teen's family for justice.

"It's been very difficult for my whole family," said Hernandez's sister, Marlene Estrada. "We still haven't had any closure."

Estrada was still emotional as she talked about her sister’s case. She spoke with ABC15 for the first time back in July 2022, just days after the teen was killed.

"She was a young, very happy girl, full of life," said Estrada back in 2022.

Police said Hernandez was shot multiple times during a home invasion, but the suspects got away before police arrived. Another man, who family said was the teen’s boyfriend, was also shot but survived.

"At the very beginning when they announced that they have made an arrest, you know, that gave us some hope that we were going to get justice," said Estrada.

Five months after the shooting, Phoenix police arrested then-18-year-old Jvion Gadson-Scott. Court documents said police tied him to the scene with GPS data and evidence found at his apartment, including a gun. But the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office confirms the case was sent back to Phoenix police detectives for more investigation.

"We don't want any other family to have to go through what we're going through," said Estrada. "It's very, very hard."

Gadson-Scott has since served time in prison for weapons violations, but the Arizona Department of Corrections website showed that he was released just last month. Phoenix Police told ABC15 they still consider him a main suspect.

Police said as they investigate, they are waiting for results on potential evidence.

"So the evidence that we're waiting for in the lab, it is a DNA type evidence," said Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department.

He said they are working closely with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on the case and the lab running the DNA testing.

"We want to make sure that we have a very solid case," said Sgt. Bower.

He told ABC15 they are also gathering information to submit to Silent Witness to call on the community for help as they continue their investigation.

"Detectives believe that there's other individuals that were responsible and related to this crime," said Sgt. Bower. "And that's, again, why we're asking to have the community help with any information."

Over the weekend, Hernandez's family visited the original scene and made a temporary memorial.

They urge anyone with information to come forward and call the police and eventually Silent Witness.

"Just ask yourself, in our shoes and in our situation, we don't wish this upon anybody," said Estrada. "Just please speak up or come forward."