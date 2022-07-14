Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly double shooting overnight.

Officers were called to a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they learned two adults had been shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene.

Police say a woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also found in the home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

