PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly double shooting overnight.

Officers were called to a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they learned two adults had been shot by unknown suspects who fled the scene.

Police say a woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also found in the home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released.