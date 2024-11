PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road.

At around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix police were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene they found a man with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not clarified if the man was injured from gunfire or by other means.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.