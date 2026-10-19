Man accused of killing woman, dumping body in West Phoenix apartment dumpster

PHOENIX (KNXV) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing a woman and placing her body in a dumpster at a West Phoenix apartment complex.

The Phoenix Police Department said Glendale police officers were called to the area of 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 17 after receiving a report of a man allegedly talking about “disposing of the body of a deceased woman.”

Officers located the man, later identified as 41-year-old Nathaniel Brown Jr., and detained him while they contacted Phoenix police.

Investigators then went to Brown's apartment near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road, “where they located evidence leading from his apartment to a community dumpster,” according to police.

Inside the dumpster, officers found the body of a woman who showed signs of trauma, police said. The woman was later identified as 34-year-old Gabrielle Hill.

Brown was taken into Phoenix police custody and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.