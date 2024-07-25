Crews search for unaccounted individual in West Phoenix partial commercial roof collapse

PHOENIX — An individual is unaccounted for after a partial roof collapsed at a large commercial building in West Phoenix Wednesday night.

Sometime after 9:30 p.m., Phoenix fire crews arrived on the scene of the reported roof collapse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to officials.

Authorities on the scene are actively searching the area for one individual who is unaccounted for.

Officials say the back wall collapsed as well at the building.

It is unclear what caused the roof to collapse.

Several parts of the Valley are seeing monsoon storms, including heavy winds, lightning and rain Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.