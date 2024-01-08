Watch Now
Waymo to begin testing driverless rides on Phoenix freeways

You could begin seeing driverless cars on Valley freeways soon
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:58:03-05

PHOENIX — Waymo’s driverless vehicles will soon be traveling on Phoenix freeways.

The company announced Monday that its fully autonomous cars would begin testing freeway driving in phases, offering riders the chance to get to their destinations much quicker.

Waymo says during its first phase of freeway testing, only employees will have the opportunity to be riders.

Upon completing the employee-only phase, the freeway rides will open to Waymo One customers.

The exact dates of these phases were not immediately provided, but Waymo said testing would begin "in the coming weeks."

