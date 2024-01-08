Waymo to begin testing driverless rides on Phoenix freeways

PHOENIX — Waymo’s driverless vehicles will soon be traveling on Phoenix freeways.

The company announced Monday that its fully autonomous cars would begin testing freeway driving in phases, offering riders the chance to get to their destinations much quicker.

Waymo says during its first phase of freeway testing, only employees will have the opportunity to be riders.

Waymo

Upon completing the employee-only phase, the freeway rides will open to Waymo One customers.

The exact dates of these phases were not immediately provided, but Waymo said testing would begin "in the coming weeks."

RELATED STORIES:

