Waymo offering driverless service to select riders as it tests Phoenix Sky Harbor locations

PHOENIX — Waymo is expanding its mark on the Valley.

The autonomous driving company has announced it's working to allow services to all customers to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The service is currently available for select riders to terminals 3 and 4, between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as Waymo tests the complex driving environment of the airport.

A Waymo representative tells ABC15 that the company intends to offer the service to these Sky Harbor locations to all riders with a 24/7 service in the future.

Pickups and dropoffs at @PHXSkyHarbor terminals? Yeah, Waymo One has you covered. We’re now rolling out curbside service to select riders for limited overnight hours and will expand from there! 🤖🚘✈️ pic.twitter.com/TP8DYNwxu7 — Waymo (@Waymo) December 14, 2023

Currently, Waymo offers rides to all users at the airport's 24th Street and 44th Street Sky Train stations.

“Last year, we partnered with Waymo to become the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take an autonomous vehicle to the airport," stated Chad Makovsky, the Aviation Director of Sky Harbor International Airport. "This partnership has allowed us to develop confidence in the technology, and we’re excited to take the next step and safely expand this innovative service to our terminal curbs.”

“Navigating the often complex and dynamic nature of airport terminals is surely a unique challenge for the Waymo Driver. Safely testing and deploying this new autonomous capability is only made possible by our close partnership with Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and we thank them for taking this ride with us," stated Nicole Gavel, the Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Waymo.

