Uber, Waymo partner to provide driverless rides in the Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Starting Thursday in the Phoenix area, customers who request a ride through the Uber app may be able to catch a driverless ride for the first time.

The new option is through an Uber and Waymo partnership announced Thursday morning.

Autonomous vehicles can be matched to customers who request UberX, Uber Green, Uber Comfort, and Uber Electric rides, if within the operating territory.

If a driverless ride is assigned to you, you’ll be able to accept the ride or decline and find another.

Uber/Waymo

Riders can also “opt in” to have increased chances of getting a driverless ride through the Uber app settings.

Earlier this year, Waymo announced it was expanding its operating area and ABC15 spoke with a rideshare driver who was concerned about the possibility of losing business to driverless vehicles.

Waymo

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of Uber and Waymo services in the Valley.