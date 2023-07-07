Latest Waymo expansion includes service to Camelback Mountain, South Mountain Village

PHOENIX — Waymo is again expanding its footprint in the Valley.

This time, the driverless-rideshare company is expanding its service area further north and south in the city of Phoenix, along with east to cover more of downtown Mesa.

Some Valley landmarks that will now be served by the expansion include Camelback Mountain, McCormick Ranch, and The Farm at South Mountain.

It’s been just over two months since our last expansion in Metro Phoenix — and today we’re back with an additional 45 square miles to explore! Let the @Waymo Driver take the wheel from Camelback Mountain to Downtown Chandler and everything in between. pic.twitter.com/FSoiMNlohs — Saswat Panigrahi (@saswat101) July 7, 2023

The company says riders can also expect better reliability and usability of their service with the implementation of new software updates.

Waymo says they are providing more than 10,000 trips to public riders per week, not including employees.

The company says strong ridership in the Valley will continue to help the company scale up over time.