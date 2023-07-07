Watch Now
Latest Waymo expansion includes service to Camelback Mountain, South Mountain Village

The 45-square-mile expansion now puts Waymo's service area in the Valley at 225 square miles
Waymo service area July 2023
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jul 07, 2023
PHOENIX — Waymo is again expanding its footprint in the Valley.

This time, the driverless-rideshare company is expanding its service area further north and south in the city of Phoenix, along with east to cover more of downtown Mesa.

Some Valley landmarks that will now be served by the expansion include Camelback Mountain, McCormick Ranch, and The Farm at South Mountain.

The company says riders can also expect better reliability and usability of their service with the implementation of new software updates.

Waymo says they are providing more than 10,000 trips to public riders per week, not including employees.

The company says strong ridership in the Valley will continue to help the company scale up over time.

