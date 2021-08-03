Valley company collecting water bottles for homeless community

PHOENIX — A local company is collecting water bottles for those experiencing homelessness in triple-digit temperatures.

On Tuesday, A1 Garage Door Service donated about 6,500 water bottles to the Justa Center.

The center provides services and housing resources for seniors.

Tuesday’s donation was part of a larger project. The company is hoping to collect 25,000 water bottles by Sept. 1.

If you would like to help, you can donate water to the A1 office at 3254 E. Broadway Rd. in Phoenix or to the Justa Center at 1001 W. Jefferson St. in Phoenix.

