Heat-relief and cooling stations around the Phoenix area

PHOENIX — Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley, but there are resources to keep you safe and healthy.

We could reach 110 as early as Saturday with even hotter temperatures through all of next week in Phoenix. Excessive Heat Warnings will take effect Saturday across the Valley and last through next Friday.

Each summer, the Maricopa Association of Governments provides a list and interactive map of heat relief and cooling stations. These locations include Salvation Army, city amenities, health care centers, churches, and more offering bottled water, shelter and other resources.

CLICK HERE FOR THE MAP AND MORE INFORMATION.

Some are only open when Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect and hours are subject to change.

Certain locations also accept donations of water and other items.

The year 2020 was the deadliest on record for heat-related causes in Arizona with 520 recorded statewide, including 323 in Maricopa County.

A report released by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health found a 62% increase in heat-related deaths over 2019.

