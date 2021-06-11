Valley men hit the streets to provide water to homeless community

PHOENIX — “Homelessness has no prejudice. Drugs have no prejudice. Prejudice has no prejudice. It’s amazing what street life does to a person," said Joseph Yanez, the Water Truck Supervisor.

He and Jose Cardenas see the street life every day, doing what they can to help those less fortunate, especially as the Arizona summer begins to settle in.

“They're not asking for much. They're just asking for water, food, and the basic necessities," Cardenas stated.

Daily throughout Maricopa County, these men along with volunteers find the underserved parts of the Valley, handing out bottles of water by the thousands.

These acts of service are a calling for Yanez, who is also a Vietnam Vet.

“Everything I've done in life has always been that of helping the human being,” he said.

At one point in his life, Yanez's own flesh and blood needed that help.

“I had a family member who was homeless. A daughter who was homeless. Looked for her for 10 years. Couldn’t find her. Even with the van, I couldn’t find her because I didn’t know what I was looking for,” Yanez said emotionally.

Four and a half years ago, however, he did find her and nursed her back to health.

Yanez's calling keeps him on the streets, helping and saving lives one stop at a time.

“It can happen to any family. It has no prejudice," Yanez stated.